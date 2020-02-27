Former Dayton doctor indicted on child pornography charges

A former Dayton, Ohio children’s doctor has been indicted on 145 charges of child pornography Thursday.

Georgy Ramey, 70, who formerly worked at Dayton Children’s Hospital, was “identified as a source of electronic downloads of child pornography,” according to WLWT.

Once State officials were notified of Ramey’s status, the hospital placed him on administrative lead and then he was fired shortly after.

WLWT reports that the former doctor is being indicted on a total of 145 felony charges. Which include 90 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, 27 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, 25 counts of attempted pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and three counts of tampering with evidence.

Ramey did not use hospital equipment to access these images.

During his time at the hospital, Georgy was an advocate for children’s mental wellness and spoke on issues of child endangerment and exploitation.

This story is still developing.

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 5 hours ago

