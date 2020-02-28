The world was definitely in their feelings when the story of Australian Boy Quaden Bayles went viral on the internet. The young boy suffers from dwarfism and is bullied by other kids so bad that he wanted to take his own life. He even expressed to his mom in a heartbreaking video.

After the video made its rounds on social media, followers stepped up to create a GoFundMe to send him and his family to Disneyland . . . and it ended up raising almost $475,000. Well, the family has decided NOT to go to Disney after all. Instead, they’re donating all the money to charity.

According to TheWrap.com,the family wants all the money to go to charity, including organizations that combat bullying and raise awareness about dwarfism like, Dwarfism Awareness Australia, Stomp Out Bullying, and Lady Gaga’s Born this Way Foundation.

Bullied Australian Boy’s Money is Going to Charity! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: