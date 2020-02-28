Ray J and Princess Love are still together but reportedly living apart. The Love and Hip Hop couple hasn’t quite been able to get back on track after public fallout last year in Las Vegas.

TMZ reported that Princess and Ray J are getting along now and they’ve been doing things together as a family without drama or arguments. She is living in a luxury Beverly Hills condo and Ray J is staying at a nearby bachelor pad.

The kids stay with Princess and Ray J comes over to visit daily and their dogs stay at his house. The good thing is that there is no talk of divorce, they are taking time apart to focus on themselves and being good parents. Princess is apparently very happy with the set up. Although they are living apart, Ray J is still trying to make things right.

Sources say he went all out for Valentine’s Day, covering Princess’ entire condo with more than 2,000 roses for both Princess and their daughter Melody.

We hope they work it out!

Ray J & Princess Love Living Apart! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

