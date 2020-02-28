CLOSE
Ray J & Princess Love Living Apart!

Can they get it back right?

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Ray J and Princess Love are still together but reportedly living apart. The Love and Hip Hop couple hasn’t quite been able to get back on track after public fallout last year in Las Vegas.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Trailer

Source: Vh1 / Via VH1

 

TMZ reported that Princess and Ray J are getting along now and they’ve been doing things together as a family without drama or arguments. She is living in a luxury Beverly Hills condo and Ray J is staying at a nearby bachelor pad.

2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The kids stay with Princess and Ray J comes over to visit daily and their dogs stay at his house. The good thing is that there is no talk of divorce, they are taking time apart to focus on themselves and being good parents. Princess is apparently very happy with the set up. Although they are living apart, Ray J is still trying to make things right.

Princess Love

Source: The Brand Group / The Brand Group

Sources say he went all out for Valentine’s Day, covering Princess’ entire condo with more than 2,000 roses for both Princess and their daughter Melody.

We hope they work it out!

Ray J & Princess Love Living Apart!

