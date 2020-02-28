CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Tyler Perry And Family Demand Second Autopsy For Convicted Murderer Nephew Who “Committed Suicide” In Prison

Tyler Perry posted an emotional Instagram post about his now-deceased nephew Gavin Porter yesterday that struck a chord with many people.

Perry told the story of Gavin’s incarceration after the young man murdered his own father in front of his mother a few years back. It’s the sort of tragedy that would traumatize any family. However, the murder would not be the end of the family trauma.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Days ago, Perry and his family got word that Gavin had committed suicide in prison. But something doesn’t quite smell right…

 

View this post on Instagram

My Nephew Gavin Porter

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) on

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Prayers up.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

Celebrity Suicides

1 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Suicides

Continue reading Celebrity Suicides

Celebrity Suicides

To lose someone you love is always difficult but for a person you know and care about to take their own life is even more difficult.  The ones left behind after a suicide are haunted by questions that can never be answered…and the guilt that perhaps something could have been done to prevent such a tragedy. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tyler Perry And Family Demand Second Autopsy For Convicted Murderer Nephew Who “Committed Suicide” In Prison  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close