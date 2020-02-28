Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

‘As We Climb’

“Lifting As We Climb” has long been the mission of African-American women. The sentiment, dating back to the first clubs founded by black women who fought for women’s suffrage and equality, is evidence that there has always been a bigger picture in mind.

To celebrate Black History Month and to commemorate the centennial of the 19th amendment ratification, Madamenoire partnered with Ancestry to create As We Climb, a celebration of trailblazing African American women who helped shape history. From bringing their families through the atrocities of slavery to mobilizing communities to fight for their rights, we highlight the determination, beliefs and hopes of past generations through an exploration of the lineages of three inspiring African-American women.

In As We Climb we follow Cathy Hughes, founder and chairperson of the largest African-American owned media company, Urban One; Eunique Jones Gibson, founder of Because of Them We Can, a platform dedicated to promoting black excellence and Brooklin Hardiman; a passionate student and voting activist at Howard University (HBCU), as they discover the histories of remarkable women in their bloodlines who laid the groundwork for generations to come. From the not-so-simple act of making sure their children could read to bravely speaking out on the injustice of slavery, we’re introduced to their ancestors who lived by the mantra “if I can’t, they will.” As each woman explores new branches in her family tree, we find that commitment to civic action and making change for the better are the through-line that binds them.

‘As We Climb’  was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close