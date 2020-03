Father and Daughter in Warren County were sentenced for kidnapping a guy and torturing him.

They kidnapped a 22-year-old man and tortured him for several days in a dog cage in Clearcreek.

The victim managed to escape by breaking to an ambulance and driving off.

The victim was so traumatized that he was not able to face them in court.

Bryan and Lindsey Parker were sentenced to six to nine years in prison for felonious assault.

