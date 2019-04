PLAY AUDIO

09/17/14- Huggy Lowdown brings the funny this Wednesday morning. Click the link above to hear the comedian dish on the new NFL nicknames in light of all the legal trouble facing the league’s players are involved in.

HUGGY LOWDOWN: NFL Nicknames Are Back: Adrian Beat-a-son Must Stay Away, Ray Fried Rice was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Huggy Lowdown Posted September 17, 2014

