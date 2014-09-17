CLOSE
Friends, Family Pay Last Respects to Fallen HS Football Player

(source:wcpo.com)

Funeral services are today for 17 year-old Braden Thornberry at Fellowship Baptist Church in Maineville.

The Little Miami High School student-athlete died of injuries suffered in a car crash.

The school is closed today so that students and teachers could attend.

Braden Thornberry

