Friends, Family Pay Last Respects to Fallen HS Football Player

0 reads Leave a comment
(source:wcpo.com)
Funeral services are today for 17 year-old Braden Thornberry at Fellowship Baptist Church in Maineville.
The Little Miami High School student-athlete died of injuries suffered in a car crash.
The school is closed today so that students and teachers could attend.
Recent Stories:
Winton Terrace Shooting Leaves One Dead
Mt. Airy Man Arrested for Beating Girlfriend’s Two Year-Old Son
Two Puppy Hounds Killed by Stray Pit Bulls in NKY Family’s Backyard
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @oldSchoolCincy
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @oldSchoolCincy
JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE
comments – add yours