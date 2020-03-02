CLOSE
Judge Judy Ending Her Show!

After 25 seasons, Judge Judy is saying Peace Out and ending her court show. Don’t start to grieve her departure just yet, she is already working on a new show, according to reports.

According to TheHollywoodReporter, Judge Judy Sheindlin, will make the announcement today (March 2nd) during her appearance on the Ellen Show. You can still expect new episodes of her show because she has already completed filming for 2020-2021 season. Judge Judy will end production after next season, which will be the show’s 25th season on the air.

The Judge has a new show already in the works. Sheindlin, said, “I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS [Television Distribution, which distributes the show], and it’s been successful. “Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” she said. “Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.” Sheindlin is the highest-paid personality on TV, earning $47 million a year.

Congratulations to her on her endings and new beginnings.  For more information, click here.

 

Judge Judy Ending Her Show!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

