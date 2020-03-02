CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Man punches officer after stealing from family dollar

A man sucker-punched an officer in the face while being placed under arrest for theft Friday, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Dwight Wise, 44, stole items from the Family Dollar, located in the 8800 block of Reading Road.

Arrest records say a witness told officers that a man, dressed in all black wearing a black backpack, took off running from the store when confronted about

stealing items from the laundry aisle.

The affidavit says officers stopped Wise while he was walking south in the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers searched his backpack and found the stolen items, the affidavit says.

Arrest records say as officers grabbed Wise’s hand to arrest him, Wise sucker-punched an officer in the face. As the officers tried to get him under control, Wise kicked and punched the officers multiple times. Police eventually tazed him and arrested him.

When they took him back to the police station, they found hypodermic needles and a crack pipe in the backpack, the affidavit says.

Court documents say Wise is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He faces two counts of assaulting an officer, two counts of theft, one count drug paraphernalia, two counts of drug abuse instruments, and one count of resisting arrest.

(Source)

Man punches officer after stealing from family dollar  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close