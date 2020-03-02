Man punches officer after stealing from family dollar

A man sucker-punched an officer in the face while being placed under arrest for theft Friday, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Dwight Wise, 44, stole items from the Family Dollar, located in the 8800 block of Reading Road.

Arrest records say a witness told officers that a man, dressed in all black wearing a black backpack, took off running from the store when confronted about

stealing items from the laundry aisle.

The affidavit says officers stopped Wise while he was walking south in the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers searched his backpack and found the stolen items, the affidavit says.

Arrest records say as officers grabbed Wise’s hand to arrest him, Wise sucker-punched an officer in the face. As the officers tried to get him under control, Wise kicked and punched the officers multiple times. Police eventually tazed him and arrested him.

When they took him back to the police station, they found hypodermic needles and a crack pipe in the backpack, the affidavit says.

Court documents say Wise is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He faces two counts of assaulting an officer, two counts of theft, one count drug paraphernalia, two counts of drug abuse instruments, and one count of resisting arrest.

