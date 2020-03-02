CLOSE
2 men accused of trying to meet 15-year-old boy for sex

Two men are now accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex.

John William Gaz, 59 and Stewart Dickerson, 64 were both arrested within 48 hours of being in contact with the “15- year-old boy” and charged with solicitation.

WLWT says that Butler County Officials were actually the ones in contact with the men and not a 15-year-old boy.

Sheriff Richard Jones was quoted saying, “Individuals that come to Butler County to prey on our children and engage in this disgusting behavior will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.

The two men are also being charged with importuning and their electronic devices are currently being analyzed.

(Source)

 

2 men accused of trying to meet 15-year-old boy for sex  was originally published on wiznation.com

