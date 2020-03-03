CLOSE
Apple to Pay up to $500M for Slowing Down Older Iphones

Will You File a Claim??

Yahoo Set To Invest $20 Million In Snapchat

Source: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty

Apple has admitted to slowing down the service of older model i phones and now they have to pay up big for it. Real Big! Like $500 million dollars worth of big!

Apple has agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over it intentionally slowing down older iPhones. Apple says they did so in order to preserve their batteries and avoid unexpected shutdowns from battery fatigue. Consumers felt they did it to force people into upgrading their phones.

Just how much are you gonna get? According to Pulse of Radio, Apple and attorneys representing iPhone customers agreed to the deal related to the company’s 2017 admission, under which iPhone users named in the class-action lawsuit will get up to $3,500 each. The rest of the money will be divided among owners of iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and SE models who meet eligibility requirements and who file claims. Each of those people is expected to get $25, but that could be reduced if too many people film claims.

Will you file a claim?

Apple to Pay up to $500M for Slowing Down Older Iphones  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

