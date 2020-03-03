CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Cassie, Alex & Baby Frankie Debut Family Photos [PHOTO]

Wife and new mom Cassie is living in abundance lately. She seems overjoyed and loved beyond measure, so it’s been a while since she’s peeked onto social media.

Lucky for us, we did get some, precious family photos from Cassie today. The newlywed shared flick of her FINE family, Alex, and Frankie. Frankie is just a few months old now.

Take a look at their new family photos.

Us

♥️

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

Mr. And Mrs. Fine: Cassie And Alex Share More Of Their Amazing Wedding Photos

Mr. And Mrs. Fine: Cassie And Alex Share More Of Their Amazing Wedding Photos

Mr. And Mrs. Fine: Cassie And Alex Share More Of Their Amazing Wedding Photos

Nearly two weeks after her wedding to Alex Fine, Cassie is sharing some photos and details about her beautiful nuptials and iconic proposal. In an interview with Vogue, the 33-year-old model and singer said that when Alex proposed to her, she “lost my sense of hearing.” Want Exclusives In Your Inbox? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter! “I looked up and saw our initials tied up above, then Alex came around on his horse. When he got down on one knee, everything just stopped. I felt like I lost my sense of hearing; I just saw his mouth moving, and he said ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you,’” Cassie recalled. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Adding that later that night, the newly engaged couple had dinner and then a bonfire on the beach with two of their friends. “I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night.” https://www.instagram.com/p/B1rHTYnJ6q9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=dlfix   Cassie also shared that they had a small wedding with 14 close friends and family members attending their backyard wedding that overlooked the California hills. “We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic. We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other,” she said. https://www.instagram.com/p/B22pv17Bmkf/?utm_source=ig_embed   As we previously reported, in late September, at seven months pregnant with a baby girl, the couple said “I do” in a ceremony officiated by actor and Hancock director Peter Berg. Dressed in an off the shoulder flowing white wedding gown with large puffy sleeves and a long mantilla lace veil Cassie looked like a dream on her special day. While back then, we only had one picture of their wedding, between Vogue, Cassie, and Alex, we have plenty more! Take a look:

Cassie, Alex & Baby Frankie Debut Family Photos [PHOTO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

