NeNe Leakes recently sent some shade Kandi Burruss’ way over comments Kandi made on a recent #RHOA episode. During the show, NeNe held a “jungle brunch” centered around animal print and with a message for the ladies to “to stop lion on each other.”

Instead of only inviting her RHOA castmates to the event, however, NeNe opened it up to other “friends” who her fellow housewives claimed fell out of thin air. Kandi commented that NeNe must have hired the group that included influencers and entrepreneurs and that comment clearly wasn’t appreciated.

During Sunday’s “Watch What Happens Live” NeNe was asked by a caller about Kandi’s “hired friends” comment and NeNe noted that she and the OLG restaurateur aren’t close enough to know each other’s friends.

“Kandi wouldn’t know who my friends are because she’s never around me with my friends. No shade, but shade at the same time. I have lots of great friends and I don’t share them with her just like she doesn’t share her personal friends with me.”

NeNe then called Kandi “fake.”

“In fact, when she was at that brunch she was very nice to everybody. I was really surprised to see her get in her interview and say those things… fake a**.”

Are you big mad or little mad, NeNe?

NeNe also recently appeared on ET’s Lady Gang podcast and responded to those Kenya Moore-driven rumors that Kandi Burruss is the “highest-paid housewife”, not her.

“You know, I heard rumors that Kandi [Burruss] was the highest-paid Housewife,” said NeNe. “So, I don’t know. I don’t know. We don’t know. I think everybody kinda assumes. What I do know is that I like my check. I don’t know what whoever’s making. I don’t really care!”

So far Kandi’s yet to respond to NeNe’s recent comments but we’re sure she will on her YouTube channel.

Should Kandi be bothered that NeNe thinks she’s fake???

Hi Hater: NeNe Calls Kandi ‘Fake’ For THIS #RHOA Moment was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com