Gabrielle Union Authors First Children’s Book “Welcome to the Party”

Gabrielle Union, the New York Times best-selling author of her memoir We Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True, is turning her talent to the world of children’s books.

Her new book Welcome to the Party, illustrated by Ashley Evans, is inspired by the birth of her daughter Kaavia James and what her arrival meant to their family.

Union told PEOPLE, “I’m so excited to be releasing my first children’s book,” Union says. “Since the birth of my daughter … I’ve been even more inspired to create stories that are not the only representative of the cultural melting pot we live in, but also celebrate life and the fun, teachable lessons that come at every age.”

As we’ve reported earlier, Union’s husband Dwyane Wade used a surrogate to birth Kaavia in November in 2018.

Luana Horry, editor of Harper Collins Children’s Books, shared her excitement about working with Union on this project.

“When I heard about the arrival of Kaavia James, I was touched by the beautiful and loving way her parents introduced her to the public. To work with Gabrielle Union on her unique celebration of parenthood was more than an honor — it was such an enjoyable experience.”

This is not the first creative project Kaavia’s birth has inspired. Last year, Union launched a clothing line for infants from 0-24 months with New York & Company.

Union shared the announcement of the book on her Instagram page.

