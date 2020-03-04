Police are currently searching for the person who made a threat to Middletown schools.

Local 12 reports that Middletown school officials confirmed the “threat of violence” was through text, but there is no information on the details of that text.

Middletown schools were put under lockdown. Police searched both Middletown and Lakota school campuses.

Lakota Schools Facebook page says that Lakota East High School was also locked down, and The Lakota East Freshman campus was on soft lockdown.

Meaning no one was able to come into the building

Police officials are on campus and are aking people not to come near the are.

(Source)

Middletown Schools placed on lockdown due to “threat of violence” was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 100.3: