The Russ Parr Morning Show
Russ Rant: Bernie Is Still Fighting

Russ believes that Bernie Sanders still has a chance at getting the Democratic nomination. The thing that he believes hurt Bernie on Super Tuesday is that the young people who support him didn’t come out and vote. He says he believes that Bernie has a right to stay in the race and put up a fight, but he just hopes he knows when to drop out if the time comes. Last time he stayed y in the race and damaged his opponent to the point that his supporters believed the DNC was rigged against him. That caused a lot of his supporters to decide that they just wouldn’t vote in the election.

Russ Rant: Bernie Is Still Fighting  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
