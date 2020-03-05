CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Student with BB gun onsets a lockdown at Oak Hills High School

A high school student brought a BB gun to school, causing a lockdown at Oak Hills High School in Green Township Thursday morning.

The lockdown has since been lifted and school continued as usual.

Fox 19 says, school officials said, “a student showed two other students a BB gun in the common area around 7 a.m. before school started”.

It is reported that the gun looked realistic and resembled a handgun.

They were able to find the student in question in the parking with the BB gun in his backpack.

The student was taken into custody and charged with inducing panic.

(Source)

Student with BB gun onsets a lockdown at Oak Hills High School  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close