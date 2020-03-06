CLOSE
MANE SLAY: We’ve Been Keeping Up With Keyshia Cole’s Mane Tresses & We Can’t Stop Swooning

The "Way It Is" singer is back at it again with a double hair slay!

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Backstage & Audience

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

There is no denying that Keyshia Cole has been on one since she’s stepped into the spotlight. A true risk-taker, the songstress has been showing up and showing out with various hairstyles that the girls are loving! From pixie cuts, buzz cuts, wig units and everything in between,  Keyshia never seems to disappoint. And of course, she’s been following suit with her latest mane slays.

 

The beauty first got our attention with a gorgeous sleek blue mane. The perfect balance with her melanated skin, this hair color is absolutely everything. And of course, she took the look to the next level with a matching blue two-piece set.

But, she was nowhere near done, slaying our lives!

Less than a day later, the newly minted talk show host left her blue mane behind and stepped out with a hot pink unit. While most bold colors are typically a hit or miss in the hair department, Keyshia is showing us that we can rock any hair color effortlessly.

 

While both hair colors make a bold statement, we can’t help but wonder what else Keyshia has up her sleeve. Just when we feel like we’ve seen it all, she comes through with a hair win that looks even better than the last.

Feeling herself, she asked fans via Instagram if she should stick with one of her colorful hues or switch things up with a new hair color.

What say you? Are you loving these shades as much as we are? Does Keyshia need to bring a new look to the table? Sound off in the comment section below.

MANE SLAY: We've Been Keeping Up With Keyshia Cole's Mane Tresses & We Can't Stop Swooning  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

