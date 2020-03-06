CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Solange Finally Shuts Down Those Rumors She’s Dating Common

Solange isn’t wasting any time when it comes to setting the record straight.

She recently sparked some romance rumors with fellow musician Common after the two seemed to be pictured together at the Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact inaugural celebration at Town Hall in New York last week. The image going around that features them side-by-side appears to be Photoshopped; Even though the two were both in attendance, they didn’t come together or take any photos.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As these rumors continued to spread online, Solange decided to take to Instagram to throw shade at anyone perpetuating the fake story. She posted a screenshot of the video for David G’s 2009 track titled, “Lying On Me.”

As if that wasn’t confirmation enough, the singer’s rep also issued a statement addressing the speculation more directly.

“Solange and Common are not seeing each other. Both artists attended the Lena Horne Prize event simply to honor Lena Horne’s Legacy,” read the statement, according to SOHH.

Back in November, Solange announced her separation from her husband of five years, Alan Ferguson, her husband of five years. Though many fans thought it seemed out of character for the songstress to address her personal life online, there were rumors surrounding their marriage for months, which many believe forced her to take to Instagram and set the record straight.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

As for Common, he’s been linked to Tiffany Haddish since late last year following his split from political commentator Angela Rye.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Solange’s Epic Hair Evolution [PHOTOS]

17 photos Launch gallery

Solange’s Epic Hair Evolution [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Solange’s Epic Hair Evolution [PHOTOS]

Solange’s Epic Hair Evolution [PHOTOS]

Crown goals!

Solange Finally Shuts Down Those Rumors She’s Dating Common  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close