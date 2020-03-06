Pleasure P Arrested For Battery After A Tussle With A Checkers Employee At The Drive-Thru Window

UPDATE at 12pm:

Pleasure P took to his Instagram to tell his side of the story and said that he’s taking action on Checkers.

“Action will be taken on this employee, the officer who wrongfully arrested me will be investigated and my lawyers will be in contact with @checkersrallys. Get your tickets to the millennium tour and go get that new pretty ricky single body! Have a blessed day.”

Check out Pleasure P’s point of view.

ORIGINAL STORY:

We’re not even a week into The Millennium Tour and already folks are cutting up.

Pleasure P, the lead singer of R&B group Pretty Ricky was arrested on Thursday after an incident at a Miami-Gardens Checkers went left. Pleasure P, whose real name is Marcus Ramone Cooper, was booked at Miami-Dade after the altercation but was later released according to WTVJ.

Singer Pleasure P arrested on battery charge after run-in with fast food worker in Miami Gardens: https://t.co/q7XuQea84i pic.twitter.com/4WMk5g747I — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) March 5, 2020

According to TMZ, the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m.

The police reported obtained by WTVJ states that Cooper, 35, was yelling through the drive-thru intercom over a mixup regarding his order before driving up to the window where he eventually became more irate.

A female worker, whose name has been withheld, said the singer got out of his car and walked up to the window. He gave $60 in exchange for his food, but then pushed the bag of food into her chest. At that moment someone inside the restaurant called 911. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and interviewed both parties involved. Cooper admitted to throwing the food but told police that he did not intentionally mean to throw it at the worker.

“While the defendant was speaking to me his person was emitting a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” an officer wrote in the report, according to WTVJ. “I continued my investigation and saw food all over the floor near the drive-through window and several employees who corroborated the testimony of the victim.”

Hours after the incident, Cooper posted bail at $1,500 and was allowed to return home. Cooper was previously arrested in 2018 for a DUI, where he reportedly asked to call former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal.

Pretty Ricky is scheduled to appear in New York City on Friday as The Millennium Tour continues. Hopefully, everyone will keep it cute for the duration of the concert series because all of the drama that went down last year was entirely too much.

