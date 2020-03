R. Kelly’s trial was scheduled to take place in Chicago next month, but it has reportedly been postponed until October due to new evidence. Investigators executed a search warrant and now have over 100 electronic devices to search. Kelly has been held without bond since July 2019 and plead guilty to federal sex crimes.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

