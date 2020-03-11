New York’s Late Night Shows Continue Without Audiences

New York’s late-night shows will go on without in-person audiences in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus. Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee and John Oliver will all continue to tape their shows without an audience. Conan O’Brien is on a scheduled two-week hiatus and his pre-taped shows airing this week have audiences. The late-night show’s networks released statements saying the they are falling in line with recommendations from New York City officials as the virus continues to spread.

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

Written By: JC Posted 5 hours ago

