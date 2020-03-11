CLOSE
Man jumps onto moving train to flee police, leaves child behind

Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a driver who jumped over a retaining wall onto a train to flee a traffic stop and left his 5-year-old child in the car Tuesday.

The incident took place on River Road.

The driver was pulled over for a traffic stop. The man then got out of the car, jumped over the wall onto a moving train that was on the other side while his 5-year-old child was still in the car.

The Department of Jobs and Family Services were called for the child’s safety.

Police are working to find the man’s true identity and actively searching for him.

This story is still developing.

(Source)

Man jumps onto moving train to flee police, leaves child behind  was originally published on wiznation.com

