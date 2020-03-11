City of Cincinnati Under State of Emergency

If you want to know how bad the Coronavirus is….. It’s gotten so serious that Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has declared a state of emergency in Cincinnati amid the outbreak of COVID-19. Cranley declared the state of emergency during Wednesday’s city council meeting after confirmed castes in the state of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.
Cranley was quoted saying, “This is not a drill. We need people to take smart action to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Cranley said. “We as a city will get through this emergency. We as a country will get through this emergency.”
The state of emergency established by Mayor Cranley will last two weeks, until March 25th, unless extended by the Mayor himself.
At the time of publishing this article no one has tested postivie in Cincinnati but there are some with symptoms that are being tested.
