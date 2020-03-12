Ohio lawmakers urge extension of SNAP benefits for children amid school closures

State Reps. Marcia L. Fudge and Bobby Scott introduced the Pandemic EBT bill. This bill will provide states the option to extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to households with children attending schools that are closed due to the coronavirus, a press release said.

“As we begin to take precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus by closing schools, there is no better time than the present to prepare to guarantee vulnerable Americans are fed during this and future public health emergencies,” said Rep. Fudge in a prepared statement.

“Public health emergencies are particularly dangerous for low-income families that are already struggling to cover the cost of basic essentials,” said Rep. Scott said in a prepared statement.

Eligible children must be receiving free or reduced-price school meals and be enrolled at a school that is closed for no less than five consecutive days.

Benefits provided to approved households can be no less than the value of school meals at the federal free rate over the course of five school days for each eligible child in the household.

Authority to provide assistance under this bill is available only in Fiscal Year 2020.

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 4 hours ago

