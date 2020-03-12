CLOSE
Cincinnati 911 operator fired over call about man who died of stroke

A Cincinnati 911 call-taker was fired this week over how she handled a call in January from the neighbor of a stroke victim who died after she didn’t send help, a source tells FOX19 NOW.

The call took place Jan. 12 from an apartment building on Groesbeck Road in College Hill.

Call-taker Sherri Willis spoke to the patient’s neighbor for nearly eight minutes, according to the letter City Manager Patrick Duhaney wrote earlier this month to City Council and Mayor John Cranley.

The caller told Willis the patient might not want to answer questions or want help, to which Willis replied, “we can’t force ourselves on him,” and, “if he doesn’t want help, they won’t do anything. He has to want to be helped,” Duhaney wrote.

Eventually, the caller hung up, and Willis closed the call without sending first responders, his letter stated.

Less than a minute into the call, Willis had been provided enough information to send first responders, the city manager noted.

