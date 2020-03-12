Loni Love is clearing up the air after a video of her crying about her diet with Amanda Seales making funny faces on the side of her goes viral.

Fans took that as Seales trying not to laugh at her but Loni came back to say during an interview, “ it’s hard being on a talk show when you’ve never been on a talk show. For Amanda this is new territory for her. I think she is maneuvering it very well.”

Source: balleralert.com

[Video]Loni Love Defends Amanda Seales was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted 20 hours ago

