BREAKING: Gov. DeWine confirms fifth coronavirus case in Ohio; Large gatherings banned

Breaking News Via Fox 19 News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Amy Acton, held a news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on the coronavirus.

According to information on the Ohio Department of Health website and Fox 19, as of Thursday, five people in the state have tested positive for the virus.

The fifth case is a 55-year-old male from Tremble County, and the man has no travel history outside of the state.

Ohio Students are getting an extra three weeks for spring break starting on Monday.

Mass gatherings or any events with more than 100 people in the same room or single space have been banned.

The mass gathering ban does include:

  • Auditoriums, stadiums, arenas
  • Large conference rooms, meeting halls
  • Cafeterias
  • Parades, fairs, festivals

This does not include:

  • Normal operations at airports, buses, trains
  • Medical facilities
  • Shopping malls, centers
  • Office environments, factories
  • Schools
  • Restaurants
  • Grocery stores
  • Religious gatherings
  • Gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment
  • Voting

Fifty-two people are now being tested for the illness.

Stay up to date by visiting the official website coronavirus.ohio.gov.

DeWine has declared a state of emergency in Ohio, which he says is “to protect the well-being of Ohioans from the dangerous effects of COVID-19.”

The Ohio Department of Health recommends the following to help prevent the coronavirus:

  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Avoid contact with people who are sick
  • Get sleep & eat well-balanced meals
  • Wash hands often with water and soap (20 seconds or longer)
  • Dry hands with a clean towel or air dry your hands
  • Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands or after touching surfaces
  • Clean & disinfect “high-touch” surfaces often
  • Call before visiting your doctor

(Source)

was originally published on wiznation.com

