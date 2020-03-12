CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited Grocery Stores

Chick-Fil-A has stuck to their playbook since day one. They very rarely add any new items or change the menu unless the fans begin going elsewhere for items they can sure add. When they added Mac-n-cheese last year many were so shocked they didn’t believe it until they happened to see it on their in-store visits. Before adding the delicious side the biggest change the chain made was adding a spicy variant of already traditional items to the menu. Change just isn’t something Chick-fil-a is used too, but we can’t blame them it seems to be working for them.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After years of begging the chain fans might soon have another must-see for yourself moment from the chicken chain. Chick-Fil-A has begun testing selling their signature ‘Chick-Fil-A Sauce’ & ‘Polynesian sauce’ in Florida of all places. Florida and the Chick-fil-a brand are completely opposite beliefs but we’ll have to wait and see how crazy Floridians go for the sauce in stores. If you’re in Florida you can drop by Target, Walmart, Publix, and Winn-Dixie and pick up the sauce starting in April.

Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited Grocery Stores  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 days ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close