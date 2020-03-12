CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Announces Ban on Gatherings Involving More Than 100 People

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has made an announcement regarding mass gatherings in the state in wake of the fears and concerns involving the coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19.

He has “issued an order” that bans those type of large group setting that attract over 100 people.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

This order does not include airports, traditional office or school settings. It does extend to events including sporting events or concerts.

The upcoming election on Tuesday is still expected to take place.

This comes after Gov. DeWine asks that Ohio residents and visitors avoid attending sporting events.  Shortly thereafter, the Mid-American Conference cancelled all of their games at Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, while the Ohio High School Athletic Association pulled the plug on the rest of their tournament activities.

Here is a tweet from the Gov. DeWine on the ban:

Here is also the press conference below of Gov. DeWine announcing the ban:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Merriman and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Announces Ban on Gatherings Involving More Than 100 People  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

