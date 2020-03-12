CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Naomi Campbell Steps Out In Full Body Hazmat Suit For Flight Amid Coronavirus Crisis

“Safety first. Next level.”-Naomi Campbell

Kenneth Ize : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Naomi Campbell has always been known for taking precautions when traveling, so now with the announcement of the coronavirus pandemic—she’s really showing us how it’s done.

On Wednesday (Mar. 11) Naomi took to her Instagram to show us how to live our best life while being safe. Donning a full body hazmat suit, face mask, safety goggles and gloves at Los Angeles International Airport and on board an aircraft; Campbell posted a series of photos with the caption, “safety first. NEXT LEVEL”, revealing the pandemic isn’t stopping her from getting to the bag.

While the supermodel’s precautionary outfit was given the seal of approval by many of her followers, others accused her of making light of the deadly outbreak, which has infected over 100,000 people and killed over 4,000 across the world—but as many have pointed out, this is the level of cleanliness Campbell has been on.

Last summer, Campbell posted a five-minute YouTube video noting her techniques for avoiding germs while flying.

“Clean anything that you could possibly touch,” she advised, before wiping her seat, seat belt, tray table, TV screen, remote control and window with anti-bacterial wipes. “This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

Campbell swears by this “little routine” and believes it’s the reason she doesn’t get sick as often as other travelers.

While many have been joking about the pandemic, major concerts, festivals, NBA league games, and sports conferences around the country, including the AAC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and Atlantic 10 (among others) have officially canceled league tournaments and events amid growing concern over the coronavirus after Donovan Mitchell became the second NBA player testing positive for the virus.

For more information on the Coronavirus and how to protect yourself, visit http://www.cdc.gov or click here.

Naomi Campbell Steps Out In Full Body Hazmat Suit For Flight Amid Coronavirus Crisis  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 days ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close