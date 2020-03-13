Taye Diggs used his Instagram to share his gym frustrations out on a certain group of people.

He shared that he is a privileged black man and can afford to workout in a luxury gym and he has a problem with white people who don’t take the efforts to pick up their towels.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I have been blessed enough to afford to workout at a luxury gymnasium, but alas there is a problem. I don’t mean to make this about race (and I do believe we should all get along,) but there are white people, certain white people, in my locker room that refuse to pick up their soiled towels. They leave them strewn about, willy nilly…on the counters, on the floors, and on the benches. Dare I say, the steam room where I enjoy frequenting. So I ask you white people, were you raised in a barn?”

His rant goes on to say, “So I ask you, white people, did you not have mothers and fathers that told you to pick up after yourself?” He continued on, “or are you in fact just lazy, spoiled? Excuse my language. Pick up your towels. I don’t work for you and the people who work for the gymnasium have enough to do. Pick up your damn towels, whities! Pick ‘em up!”

It concerned people in the comments because Diggs was previously married to Idina Menzel, a white woman, with whom he has children.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Taye Diggs Rants on Instagram About “Certain” White People in the Gym [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com