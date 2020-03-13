CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Taye Diggs Rants on Instagram About “Certain” White People in the Gym [WATCH]

Taye Diggs used his Instagram to share his gym frustrations out on a certain group of people.

He shared that he is a privileged black man and can afford to workout in a luxury gym and he has a problem with white people who don’t take the efforts to pick up their towels.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I have been blessed enough to afford to workout at a luxury gymnasium, but alas there is a problem. I don’t mean to make this about race (and I do believe we should all get along,) but there are white people, certain white people, in my locker room that refuse to pick up their soiled towels. They leave them strewn about, willy nilly…on the counters, on the floors, and on the benches. Dare I say, the steam room where I enjoy frequenting. So I ask you white people, were you raised in a barn?”

View this post on Instagram

🤷🏾‍♂️

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta) on

 

His rant goes on to say, “So I ask you, white people, did you not have mothers and fathers that told you to pick up after yourself?” He continued on, “or are you in fact just lazy, spoiled? Excuse my language. Pick up your towels. I don’t work for you and the people who work for the gymnasium have enough to do. Pick up your damn towels, whities! Pick ‘em up!”

It concerned people in the comments because Diggs was previously married to Idina Menzel, a white woman, with whom he has children.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Taye Diggs Rants on Instagram About “Certain” White People in the Gym [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 days ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close