Don Juan Fasho receives a proclamation from the state of Ohio

From the city to the state, Don Juan Fasho Day will be celebrated throughout the state of Ohio. The Radio One Cincinnati team and The Ohio House of Representatives surprised the on-air personality with a proclamation from the state.
This past Tuesday, the city of Cincinnati celebrated Don Juan Fasho Day and we had planned to continue the celebration and honor him on Saturday at the basketball charity tournament, but due to the coronavirus outbreak and the state of emergency placed on the city, it was in our best interest to cancel, but that wasn’t going to stop us from honoring Don Juan Fasho.
State Representative Sedrick Denson presented the proclamation to Don Juan as his co-workers, his wife and close friends witnessed the promulgation.
