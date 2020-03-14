CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

CORONAVIRUS: All of the Ohio Casinos Have Been Ordered to Close

The Jack Casino, Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The casinos in Ohio are now closed after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order that bans “mass gatherings of 100 people or more” following the coronavirus outbreak.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The casinos include JACK Cleveland Casino, JACK Cincinnati Casino, Hollywood Casino Columbus and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

JACK Thistledown Racino in North Randall and MGM Northfield Park in Northfield have both closed down as well, and will remain so until further notice.

All have to comply as ordered by both the Ohio Casino Control Commission and the Ohio Lottery Commission.  There could have been some legal repercussion if they were to remain open:

Those who don’t could face administrative action, including temporary shutdown of the video lottery terminals.

Ohio is now hit with 13 cases of COVID-19, with the remain 159 under investigation for the disease.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Live Breaking News headline in red color background

Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio

7 photos Launch gallery

Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio

Continue reading Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio

Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio

[caption id="attachment_2429466" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: WENN/Cover / WENN[/caption] Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference announcing three cases of the Coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cuyahoga County. The three confirmed individuals are in their mid 50's. Two of them are married and began feeling sick after their return from a cruise on the Nile River. The third person recently traveled to Washington D.C. to attend a conference. As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed that there are currently five people under watch and eleven people have tested negative for the virus According to the Ohio Department of Health most persons start to see symptoms "within 14 days of traveling to China or been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19."  Coronavirus symptoms are often fever, cough, shortness of breath and more.  If you feel sick please stay home from work and immediately seek medical attention. While hand sanitizers, masks and disinfectant wipes have been flying off the shelves, medical professionals have stressed that the best defense against this virus and others is to thoroughly wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. Also, avoid touching your face with your hands including your eyes, nose, and mouth to prevent the spread of germs. Watch Governor DeWine's press conference here: [protected-iframe id="e9d2c27e6189c7de007767d5b25e707d-32288353-105670324" info="https://www.facebook.com/WBNS10TV/videos/645598022939563/" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no"] Sources: Ohio Department of Health | WBNS The Latest: [display-posts posts_per_page=“5"]  

CORONAVIRUS: All of the Ohio Casinos Have Been Ordered to Close  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 week ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close