CORONAVIRUS: All of the Ohio Casinos Have Been Ordered to Close

The casinos in Ohio are now closed after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order that bans “mass gatherings of 100 people or more” following the coronavirus outbreak.

The casinos include JACK Cleveland Casino, JACK Cincinnati Casino, Hollywood Casino Columbus and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

JACK Thistledown Racino in North Randall and MGM Northfield Park in Northfield have both closed down as well, and will remain so until further notice.

All have to comply as ordered by both the Ohio Casino Control Commission and the Ohio Lottery Commission. There could have been some legal repercussion if they were to remain open:

Those who don’t could face administrative action, including temporary shutdown of the video lottery terminals.

Ohio is now hit with 13 cases of COVID-19, with the remain 159 under investigation for the disease.

