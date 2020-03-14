CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

R. Kelly Passing Out More Herpes Knowingly, Faces 2 New Charges In Brooklyn

The incidents occurred in 2015 and 2017, with the jailed singer having sex with a minor girl and a woman in two different instances without disclosing his status.

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing

Source: Pool / Getty

Prosecutors in Brooklyn have filed new charges against jailed R&B singer R. Kelly after stating he knowingly exposed two people to the herpes virus in separate incidents. The charges were filed in the Eastern District of New York on Friday (March 13).

Federal prosecutors slammed Kelly, 53, with an indictment related to the two alleged victims, one who says she was a minor in 2015 when the pair had sex, according to a report from TMZ. The other alleged incident occurred with an adult woman in 2017, with both stating that they were not informed of Kelly’s herpes diagnosis and engaged in unprotected sex.

Adding to this, Kelly also faces charges of coercion of a minor and transportation of a minor across state lines among other charges, which include reckless endangerment and knowing exposure of infectious venereal disease according to court filings. Jane Doe #5, the person who said she was under 18 when she had sex in 2015 with Kelly, says she did indeed contract herpes. Jane Doe #6, the other person in the filings, did not state if she too caught the virus.

In a statement to TMZ, a member of Kelly’s legal team said the following:

These are serious criminal allegations. How does an alleged victim ‘forget’ such things? Or… perhaps… these allege victims are not victims at all, but only women who have been told and instructed, even peer pressured if you will, years later, that the claimed relationship they freely and voluntarily engaged in, should now, in the #metoo era, be classified as ‘bad’ or ‘abusive,’ and they are continually seeking to add facts, even if not truthful, to their story, to make the alleged events as salacious as humanly possible.

Photo: Getty

R. Kelly Passing Out More Herpes Knowingly, Faces 2 New Charges In Brooklyn  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 week ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close