Cincinnati Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch for students that are home during this extended break due to the Coronavirus.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to the school district website, “Meals will be served March 17–April 3 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week with an additional serving day of Tuesday, March 17. All meals will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. On Mondays and Wednesdays, children will receive two breakfast meals and two lunch meals. On Fridays and Tuesday, March 17, children will receive one breakfast meal and one lunch meal. All meals will exceed USDA nutritional requirements.”
The following schools are set up as places where food can be picked up:
For more information click here
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. Rudy Gobert1 of 5
2. Emmanuel Mudiay2 of 5
3. Tom Hanks3 of 5
4. Rita Wilson4 of 5
5. Donovan Mitchell5 of 5
The Latest:
- BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Angela Bassett Surprises Ariyonna Cotton, Girl From Viral Video, On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
- Don Juan Fasho receives a proclamation from the state of Ohio
- Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect Rap To Wash Your Hands To
- Andrew Gillum Found In Miami Beach Hotel Room With Suspected Drugs, Police Say
- Happy Friday The 13th! Here’s What The Stars Of The Classic Horror Film Look Like Now
- Miami Cops Seen Brutally Tackling, Choking, And Beating Unarmed Black Woman
- Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus [Live]
- Kevin Love Pledges $100,000 To The Cavs Arena Employees During NBA’s Coronavirus Shutdown
- 4 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in the Greater Cincinnati Area
- Haute Hazard Couture: Naomi Campbell Ain’t Letting The ‘Rona Get Her!
Cincinnati Public Schools Offering FREE Breakfast and Lunch for Children was originally published on wiznation.com