These Memes About Adulting Will Make You Wish You Never Grew Up

Black Mother Stressed

Source: Getty Images / Getty

They say millennials complain about everything, but we’ve finally come up with a term that perfectly explains our disdain for the everyday,difficult, mundane responsibilities that come with being a grown up in this society: Adulting. Us 20-30-somethings have been ranting so much about the minute, everyday struggles that come with being a grown up that the word has even been added to the dictionary.

According to Webster, “Adulting is the practice of behaving in a way characteristic of a responsible adult, especially the accomplishment of mundane but necessary tasks.” That literally includes everything from making doctor’s appointments to creating a monthly budget.  If you’re already tired of this whole adulting thing, trust us — you are not alone.

 

In fact, most people between the ages of 21 and 38 are just and sick and tired of it as you. Even the 40 and over crew has their moments, especially with all that’s going in 2020.

 

If you ever find yourself feeling overwhelmed by the struggles of adulthood (like borrowing money from your parents and actually having to give it back), just know that you’re not alone. Check out these hilarious memes about adulting that’ll make you wish you never became one.

These Memes About Adulting Will Make You Wish You Never Grew Up  was originally published on globalgrind.com

