CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

This is Not Good: Lamar Odom Gets Heated on Drinks Champs Podcast [WATCH]

It doesn’t look good for Lamar Odom.

N.O.R.E. released a clip of an upcoming episode of Drinks Champs podcast hosted with DJ EFN that shows some confrontation with former NBA star Lamar Odom.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Odam has publically struggled with addiction and sobriety in the past which may have triggered what it looks like to be an altercation with the hosts of the podcast.

View this post on Instagram

C O M I N G S O O N 🎥 @iRossta #drinkchamps

A post shared by Drink Champs (@drinkchamps) on

The 30-second snippet shows Odom saying he feels disrespected and N.O.R.E. asking where did he go wrong though it started off with them toasting shots.  Many social media users questioned why Odom would appear on the show knowing the atmosphere where guests openly drink and smoke with hosts throughout the recording.

With Kobe Bryant passing recently and his tribute post, we know that times may be hard for Odom and hope this situation doesn’t make it worst.

There has not been a set release date of when the episode will release.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By His Fiance, Sabrina Parr?

12 photos Launch gallery

Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By His Fiance, Sabrina Parr?

Continue reading Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By His Fiance, Sabrina Parr?

Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By His Fiance, Sabrina Parr?

Lamar Odom used to be an NBA All Star on a championship team. That’s probably not why most people will remember him.Today, however, it seems as if Odom has turned a new leaf, and is enjoying life with his new fiance, Sabrina Parr, who just happens to be from Cleveland, Ohio. However Destiny Odom, Odom’s daughter, took to instagram to tell a different story. Destiny alleges Lamar’s fiancé Sabrina Parr is physically abusing the ex-NBA star. She revealed that Sabrina punched Odom in the mouth, among other things. The original post has since been deleted but you can check it out below. RELATED: Lamar Odom Chose Khloe K. Over Taraji P. Henson? RELATED: Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s New Girlfriend, Is The Baaadest! [PHOTOS]  

This is Not Good: Lamar Odom Gets Heated on Drinks Champs Podcast [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 week ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close