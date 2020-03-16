This is Not Good: Lamar Odom Gets Heated on Drinks Champs Podcast [WATCH]

It doesn’t look good for Lamar Odom.

N.O.R.E. released a clip of an upcoming episode of Drinks Champs podcast hosted with DJ EFN that shows some confrontation with former NBA star Lamar Odom.

Odam has publically struggled with addiction and sobriety in the past which may have triggered what it looks like to be an altercation with the hosts of the podcast.

The 30-second snippet shows Odom saying he feels disrespected and N.O.R.E. asking where did he go wrong though it started off with them toasting shots. Many social media users questioned why Odom would appear on the show knowing the atmosphere where guests openly drink and smoke with hosts throughout the recording.

With Kobe Bryant passing recently and his tribute post, we know that times may be hard for Odom and hope this situation doesn’t make it worst.

There has not been a set release date of when the episode will release.

