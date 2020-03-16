CLOSE
50 Cent Visited A Queens Strip Club, What Coronavirus?

The Queens rapper made it rain during a pandemic.

50 Cent In Concert - Chicago, IL

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

50 Cent is still an elite level troll. For his latest shenanigans, the Queens rapper hit a strip club despite the CDC urging social distancing in lieu of the Coronavirus pandemic.

TMZ got all the tea regarding Ferrari’s Saturday (March 14) visit to a Queens strip club.

The rapper was at Starlet’s Gentlemen’s club in Woodside, NY Saturday night — just outside of Jackson Heights, and just across the way from Manhattan — where he was without a mask or a glove … but had a whole lot of paper on his lap with dancers all around.

Fitty was more than happy to spread the wealth in what looked to be a decently packed venue — chucking his $$$ on stage while the strippers got all giddy. Eyewitnesses tell us he got even more excited and loose with his dough when the DJ started playing his own songs.

Clearly, the guy isn’t stressing about catching COVID-19 … even though the city is on the verge of locking down and mandating people stay home and away from public spaces.

Seems like 50 tried to get it all in before NYC inevitably shuts down. On Sunday (March 15), NYC’s Mayor ordered all nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues be closed, while restaurants have been relegated to take out only.

Basically, sh*t just got real.

Listen, if you’re high risk (above 60 years old with underlying health conditions), keep yo ass home. Even if you’re not high risk and feel well and are able to, keep yo ass home.

50 Cent Visited A Queens Strip Club, What Coronavirus?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
Close