We have bad news for beard brothers and pretty much anyone else with significant facial hair. In order to protect yourself during the #coronavirus outbreak, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention suggests a clean-shaven face may be the best way to go. Read More

Written By: djjdough212 Posted February 29, 2020

