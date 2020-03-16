CLOSE
Idris Elba Tested Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Idris Elba, every woman’s Man Crush Monday has been the newest celebrity to come down with the Coronavirus. Elba posted a video on his Twitter letting his fans known about his test results coming back positive.

Idris continue to ensure his fans about his health with a caption saying “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he wrote. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”. Stating that he has not been feeling any symptoms yet. Keep Elba and his family in your prayers.

More details to come when the story develops.

 

