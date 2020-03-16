Edris Elba says he tested positive!

The latest celebrity to test positive for the Coronavirus is A lister Edris Elba who recently made the announcement on a social media post with his wife by his side. The actor said he has no symptoms and does necessarily feel different but he found out he was exposed to someone that recently tested positive. Elba says once he found out he quarantined himself til he got his test results. This is serious, but he is applauded for encouraging his fans to take these matters serious. Click here for the video and full story.

