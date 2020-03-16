Fans Fear 21 Savage May Have Coronavirus COVID-19, Idris Elba Confirms He Tested Positive

As the test results are coming in for celebrities some are getting good news, and some aren’t so good. Some fans have accused 21 Savage of having coronavirus after he shared a few of his symptoms. No word if he went and got tested for COVID-19, but he did go to the hospital and get an IV.

One of my favorite actors Idris Elba got back his coronavirus test, and it is not what he wanted.

The actor has contracted COVID-19, and since last Friday he has placed himself on self-quarantine. Interestingly in his case and Donovan Mitchell, they haven’t experienced ANY symptoms.

Idris says, “I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive.” He says he’s quarantining for now with his wife, Sabrina.

Tom Hanks announced last week he and Rita Wilson had tested positive … he said they at least had some indication, body aches and other common cold-like symptoms. No such warnings for Idris … but he says, so far, he and Sabrina are feeling okay. Idris carried on “There are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it … this is real.”

