As the test results are coming in for celebrities some are getting good news, and some aren’t so good. Some fans have accused 21 Savage of having coronavirus after he shared a few of his symptoms. No word if he went and got tested for COVID-19, but he did go to the hospital and get an IV.
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
6 photos Launch gallery
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. Idris Elba1 of 6
2. Rudy Gobert2 of 6
3. Emmanuel Mudiay3 of 6
4. Tom Hanks4 of 6
5. Rita Wilson5 of 6
6. Donovan Mitchell6 of 6
The Latest:
- Boss Up: Talibah Stewart Turned Her Passion For Haircare Into A Major Paycheck
- Beyoncé As Lysol Disinfectant Sprays Is The Best ‘Rona Thread On Twitter Right Now!
- Serena Williams Is Spending Her 6-Week Quarantine Doing Makeup Tutorials, Cleaning & More
- Fans Fear 21 Savage May Have Coronavirus COVID-19, Idris Elba Confirms He Tested Positive
- Edris Elba says he tested positive!
- Tried It: TPH’s Leave-In Detangler Is So Good Even Cookie Would Use It
- Governor Mike Dewine Closes Voting in Ohio, Fitness Centers, Movie Theaters and More
- Kentucky confirms first COVID-19 related death
- Mayor Cranley announces six feet rule in public
- Idris Elba Tested Positive For COVID-19 [Video]
Fans Fear 21 Savage May Have Coronavirus COVID-19, Idris Elba Confirms He Tested Positive was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com