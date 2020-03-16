CLOSE
Mayor Cranley announces six feet rule in public

Mayor Cranley announces a new order for people to keep a six feet distance from each other in public, Monday.

This new rule will be enforced by the police as the city and state continue to practice social distancing.

Families, couples and people in transit are exempt, but sidewalks, parks and other public spaces are not.

Daycares are still open for now and a meal and snack program will be open from 2:30–4:30 p.m. while all 23 recreation centers are closed, Fox 19 reports.

According to WLWT, the Mayor says there is no curfew or quarantine planned.

All restaurants and bars are to be closed by 9 p.m. except those that will have to carry out and delivery.

(Source)

 

Photos
