Get your sanitizer and Clorox wipe ready! The Ohio Democratic presidential primary will go on Tuesday March 17th as originally scheduled after the court denied Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s request Monday evening to delay the primary until June due to coronavirus concerns.

Polls Open 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Ohio will join Illinois, Florida and Arizona in holding its Democratic presidential primary as scheduled on Tuesday.

Ohio Primary Will Happen Tuesday March 17th; Governor’s Delay Denied was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: @ACThePlug Posted 3 hours ago

