CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Primary Will Happen Tuesday March 17th; Governor’s Delay Denied

Radio One One Vote

Source: Ion Digital / Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com


Get your sanitizer and Clorox wipe ready! The Ohio Democratic presidential primary will go on Tuesday March 17th as originally scheduled after the court denied Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s request Monday evening to delay the primary until June due to coronavirus concerns.

Polls Open 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Ohio will join Illinois, Florida and Arizona in holding its Democratic presidential primary as scheduled on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION INFORMATION

Ohio Primary Will Happen Tuesday March 17th; Governor’s Delay Denied  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 week ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close