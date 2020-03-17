CLOSE
Feature Story
Judge Rules #RHOA’s NeNe Leakes’ Son Must Take DNA Test In Paternity Suit Over Alleged Secret Seed (Exclusive)

A judge has ruled that NeNe Leakes’ oldest son must take a DNA test to prove whether he fathered a six-year-old, BOSSIP has learned.

Today, a Georgia judge ordered Bryson Bryant to be tested to see if he is indeed the father of little Bria Bryant.

The judge offered Bryant two dates next month to take the test, and if he doesn’t show up, the court will assume that he waived his right to a test and name him the father by default, according to the order, which was obtained by BOSSIP. Bryant, a sometime cast member on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has not responded to the case.

We exclusively revealed that the Georgia Department of Human Services sued Bryant on behalf of Marina Robinson for back and current child support for her daughter after the child ended up on Medicaid, according to the suit, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Robinson said she and Bryant were in a relationship for about a year and were living together when she became pregnant. She said he has admitted he was the father and was even present for the birth of the girl.

But she said he has never stepped up and been a parent, nor has he paid for any of the daughter’s expenses.

Robinson said she is unemployed and her parents are now supporting her and her daughter. She believes Bryant’s reality show checks are more than enough to provide for the girl and is seeking both current and retroactive child support of at least $400 a month, the suit states.

The child’s alleged grandmother, NeNe Leakes, is not mentioned in the suit.

Bryant is facing another child support suit from on/off girlfriend Symone Davis, who sued Bryant for chronically failing to support or parent her son. Bryant has not yet responded to that case.

Judge Rules #RHOA's NeNe Leakes' Son Must Take DNA Test In Paternity Suit Over Alleged Secret Seed (Exclusive)

Photos
Close