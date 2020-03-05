Last Friday on Fox Sports’ The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd, Colin Cowherd ranted for about five minutes about why the Redskins should “obviously” draft Tua Tagovailoa with number two overall pick if the Alabama quarterback is available. Cowherd goes on record to say “Haskins is not going to change the future of Washington, but Tua could.”

Bucky Brooks, sports writer for Sports Illustrated and former NFL player, joined Tuesday’s The Herd defending Dwayne Haskins and suggesting to Cowherd and other non-believers that they should not be so quick to “cast Haskins out”.

“Everyone is so quick to jump off the bus on Dwayne Haskins,” Brooks began. “But those last three games, those games were pretty good. His passer rating in the last two was well over 120.”

Bucky Brooks Sets Colin Cowherd Straight On Dwayne Haskins [Video] was originally published on theteam980.com

Written By: Anthony Haynie III Posted March 5, 2020

