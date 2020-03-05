CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Bucky Brooks Sets Colin Cowherd Straight On Dwayne Haskins [Video]

Last Friday on Fox Sports’ The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd, Colin Cowherd ranted for about five minutes about why the Redskins should “obviously” draft Tua Tagovailoa with number two overall pick if the Alabama quarterback is available. Cowherd goes on record to say “Haskins is not going to change the future of Washington, but Tua could.”

 

 

Bucky Brooks, sports writer for Sports Illustrated and former NFL player, joined Tuesday’s The Herd defending Dwayne Haskins and suggesting to Cowherd and other non-believers that they should not be so quick to “cast Haskins out”.

“Everyone is so quick to jump off the bus on Dwayne Haskins,” Brooks began. “But those last three games, those games were pretty good. His passer rating in the last two was well over 120.”

Bucky Brooks Sets Colin Cowherd Straight On Dwayne Haskins [Video]  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close