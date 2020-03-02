Doc and Galdi: Is Tua Tagovailoa A Legitimate Pick At 2 Or Are Redskins Posturing?

“I don’t take this seriously. I take this exactly what I think a lot of people would hope that it is, which is posturing,” Al Galdi stated Monday morning addressing the latest discussions of Tua Tagovailoa being drafted number two overall by the Redskins.

NFL insider Michael Silver reported Friday that the Redskins taking a quarterback with the number two overall pick was “a very real possibility, especially if Tua is deemed healthy.” Silver also added that Redskins head coach Ron Rivera and owner Dan Snyder engaged in talks about Dwayne Haskins and the quarterbacks available in April’s NFL Draft “long before Rivera was officially hired.”

Dolphins insider Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported per a source Saturday that in his meeting with Tagovailoa, Rivera told the left hand signal-caller that he wanted to bring him in to compete with last year’s first-round draft pick, Dwayne Haskins. Deen said his source revealed that “They felt like Dwayne wasn’t the guy right now.”

On the Team 980/95.9FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show, Rick ‘Doc’ Walker and Al Galdi both agree that Rivera and the Redskins are doing what they should do, “Make everyone wonder what you’re going to do.” They deem February and March to be months where teams try con other teams by threatening to take a player that they don’t have serious interest in–a roost.

“It serves you no purpose to tell anyone ‘There’s noway we’re taking Tua’,” Galdi states. “The Redskins are trying to drive up the price for the number two overall pick, and while I think they’re more likely than not to keep it and take Chase Young, it never hurts to see what you might be able to get.”

Doc and Galdi deem that the Redskins should be trying to add to their quarterback room, but they don’t think they should risk their second overall pick on Tagovailoa due to his medical history. Over the last two years alone, the Alabama quarterback has suffered right and left high ankle sprains, a sprained right knee, and a season-ending dislocated and fractured right hip.

“It’s one lower-body thing after another and you just can’t risk that,” Galdi expressed.

Doc and Galdi: Is Tua Tagovailoa A Legitimate Pick At 2 Or Are Redskins Posturing? was originally published on theteam980.com

Written By: Anthony Haynie III Posted March 2, 2020

Also On 100.3: