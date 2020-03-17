CLOSE
2 coronavirus testing sites open in Cincinnati and Dayton

Two COVID-19 testing locations are now open in southwest Ohio.

One is located at UC Health’s Clifton campus and the other is outside the University of Dayton Arena.

Testing at UC Health’s site will be available by appointment only for all members of the community, including UC Health employees, they said in a Facebook post.

To be seen in the drive-thru clinic, patients must have one of the following:

  • A scheduled appointment made by their physician’s office
  • A self-made appointment made by calling 513-41VIRUS (513-418-4787)

The UC Health clinic is located under two tents outside the front entrance of the West Professional Building at 3120 Burnet Ave.

To refer a patient or schedule an appointment, please call 513-41VIRUS (513-418-4787).

For more details, visit: http://ow.ly/YDbA50yNTdD

Premier Health, in collaboration with CompuNet and Premier Health Urgent Care and University of Dayton, also has set up a testing site in the UD Arena parking lot, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

This site will offer a process to collect specimens from patients who have a physician order with them for a COVID-19 test to be performed, Premier Health said in a news release.

A logistical team from UD will be on hand to direct traffic. Security also will be present.

The hours of operation will be from 10 am to 6 pm each day.

It is vitally important that those who have symptoms that consistent with the COVID-19 virus first contact their family physician or primary care provider. They must then work with their provider’s office to see if they meet specific criteria before they come to the collection site, Premier Health said.

If you do not have a physician’s order, they warn that you will not be screened.

CompuNet will collect and forward specimens as appropriate to its reference laboratory, Quest Diagnostics, for COVID-19 testing, according to Premier Health.

